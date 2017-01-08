Employment Disqualifiers & Tattoo Policy

**See below updated policy regarding tattoos (8-1-17) **

Please read the following information carefully before applying. The list below includes the SCHP automatic disqualifiers. If you meet any of these, you are disqualified from employment.

Under 21 years of age at the time when recruits report to training academy

Not a United States Citizen

No High School Diploma or G.E.D.

Dishonorable Discharge from the military

Convicted of any crime punishable by imprisonment in a federal or a state prison

Convicted of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs within the past 5 years

Any conviction of Criminal Domestic Violence

Driver’s license currently suspended, revoked, or Six (6) or more points currently assessed against your license

Cannot meet minimum vision standards: (20/20 vision OR no more than 20/100 corrected to 20/20)

Any felony conviction (whether convicted as a juvenile or an adult)

BODY PIERCINGS

Body Piercings which are visible anytime while on duty and/or in uniform are prohibited. This does not apply to piercing of the ear lobes on female troopers.

TATTOOS/BODY ART POLICY: *(UPDATED POLICY INFORMATION 8/1/2017)*

Please read excerpts from the new policy regarding tattoo regulations: